Youth Recreational Facilities Grant: Application period now open

The application period for Youth Recreational Facilities Grant (YRF) for the 2019-2021 session is now open.

These grants fund 25 percent of eligible capital costs up to $1,200,000 for nonresidential facilities that provide youth (K-12) with recreation opportunities integrated with social and/or educational services.

All applications must be submitted electronically through ZoomGrants. Hard copies are not accepted. Applications are due to Commerce no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, 2018.

Please use this link to go to the ZoomGrants website. If you have a ZoomGrants account, log in and follow the instructions. If you are a new user, complete the required information for a new ZoomGrants account to create a profile. Please do not use “The” as the first word in the agency name. Once the agency profile has been created, select the YRF Grant, click the “Apply” button and start your proposal. Answers are automatically saved after each response.

Free YRF training application workshops are available to help answer your questions. Please RSVP for the workshop of your choice by emailing capprograms@commerce.wa.gov.

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Spokane Community College

The Lair Student Center (Building 6)

1810 North Green Street

Spokane, WA 99217

For directions and parking information:

http://www.scc.spokane.edu/ College/MapsDirections.aspx

Thursday, May 3, 2018

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Radisson Hotel-Seattle Airport

San Juan Room 2 and 3

18118 International Boulevard

Seattle, WA 98188

For directions:

https://www.radisson.com/ seattle-hotel-wa-98188/ waseatac/area/map

If you have any questions, please email cappprograms@commerce.wa.gov or call their main line at 360-725-3075, have a great Spring!