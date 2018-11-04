You Still Have Time To Nominate Exceptional Staff At Manson Schools

Manson School Board

2018 Blue and White Excellence Awards

The Manson School Board is asking our community for nominations of Manson School District Staff Members who have made a significant contribution to the lives of students and/or the greater Manson community. The Manson School Board hopes to receive nominations from parents, students, former students, and community members who have been involved in our schools.

Selection criteria is as follows: one certificated employee (grades P-12) and one support staff employee (secretaries, bus drivers, custodians, para-professionals, food services, coaches, etc.)

Nominations will be accepted until Monday, April 20, 2018. Winning nominees will be announced at the Manson School Board meeting on April 23, 2018 at 6:00 p.m.