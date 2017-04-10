You Are Invited To The Grand Opening Of The New Chelan Valley Community Health Clinic

Invitation-Grand Opening For CVCH Chelan

Please join us in celebrating the completion of our new Chelan clinic at 105 S. Apple Blossom Drive, (across from Walmart) on Highway 97 on Friday, October 20th!

Grand Opening Events

Tours & lunch will be from 12:00-2:00 pm

Ribbon cutting ceremony & remarks at 1:30 pm

Guest Speakers

State Representative & Chamber President Mike Steele, Congressman Dave Reichert, Lake Chelan Community Hospital CEO Kevin Abel, CVCH Board member Rich Watson & CVCH CEO David Olson.

It would be our honor to have you tour our new facility and learn about the services we provide for the community.

Lunch by Chef Jay from Chelan Catering Kitchen

To RSVP please visit: https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eenr4qi09f4b4989&oseq=&c=&ch=

Warm Regards,

The Staff at CVCH