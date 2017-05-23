You Are Invited To Attend A Meeting With Forest Managers On Opening Road In Upper Stehekin Valley

Tonight there is a rare opportunity to talk with forest managers regarding the road to Cottonwood in the Upper Stehekin Valley.

Once upon a time, the road extended all the way to Cottonwood Camp- more than 10 miles further into a lush green valley.

But strong river activity, due to snow melt and rain events, washed the road out frequently- and for one final time in 2003.

Now, it’s accesible only by foot and many locals, including the Campbell family would like to see that change.

Here’s Clint Campbell…

Tonight’s meeting will be held at 6pm at Campbell’s in the River Room- that’s on the south side of Woodin Avenue.