Year End Results Look Good For Chelan County PUD

2016 turned out to be a good year for the Chelan County PUD from a financial standpoint. PUD Commissioners reviewed year-end results at their meeting Monday, and the District finished up more than 95-million dollars in the black – a figure 20-million dollars more than expected. PUD Board President Randy Smith

The PUD also gave credit to Alcoa, which returned 8-million dollars to the PUD; that money had been a discount given to the aluminum producer in exchange for keeping the Wenatchee Works smelter open; of course, the Malaga plant was closed early last year.

The PUD ended the year with 483-million dollars in cash, 46-million more than was in the budget. The strong results mean the PUD will be able to invest in major upgrades at Rocky Reach and Rock Island dams without borrowing or raising rates this year.