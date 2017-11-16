WSP Starts Emphasis Patrol Between UW and WSU Ahead Of Thanksgiving And The Apple Cup

Photo Courtesy WSP

The Washington State Patrol will be conducting special multi-district emphasis patrols starting today.

Trooper Brian Moore, Public Information Officer for Washington State Patrol says there will be an increased presence of State Troopers from Pullman to Seattle and everywhere in between…

111617 WSP Emphasis 1 :23 “…allow some extra travel time.”

Students traveling across the state should make sure to prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions. A small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, tire chains and emergency flares is a good idea. Make sure all fluids in vehicles are full and vehicle’s battery is in good working order. Good all-season or snow tires are advised and may be required when traveling over mountain passes.

Trooper Moore says Washington State Patrol will be working hard through the week to ensure that everyone heading to and from Pullman and Seattle has a safe and enjoyable holiday…

111617 WSP Emphasis 2 :24 “…thanksgiving and go dawgs.”

Well, we know where Trooper Moore went to school…

The Apple Cup, of course, is the football rivalry game played each year between Washington State University and the University of Washington. This year, it will be on Saturday, November 25th – and, in odd years, such as this, the game is held at Husky Stadium in Seattle

The Huskies lead overall with 71 wins 32 losses and 6 ties– and have won the past four consecutive years.