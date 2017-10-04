[4/10/17] WSDOT Weekly Travel Advisory For Chelan, Douglas And Okanogan Counties
Okanogan County
US 97 Crack Sealing Wells Dam to Pateros
Location: Milepost 247-254.
Description: WSDOT maintenance crewmembers are crack sealing damaged pavement.
Work Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., expect short delays with flaggers and pilot car led traffic.
WSDOT Contact: (509) 429-7676
Chelan County
SR 150 Chelan Manson Highway Paving Project
Location: Manson to Chelan
Description: In this $3.4M project, Central Washington Asphalt crews are making sidewalk and utility adjustments. Work begins April 10th and should be complete by the end of June.
Work Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect flaggers and single lane traffic on the highway or lane shifts inside city limits as needed.
Douglas County
SR 173 Bridgeport to Brewster Paving Project
Location: Mileposts 0-12 Bridgeport to Brewster.
Description: In this $9.6M project, Granite Construction crews are asphalt pre-level paving. Work began in March and should be complete in June.
Work Schedule: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers and pilot car led traffic.