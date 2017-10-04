WSDOT Weekly Travel Advisory For Chelan, Douglas And Okanogan Counties

Okanogan County

US 97 Crack Sealing Wells Dam to Pateros

Location: Milepost 247-254.

Description: WSDOT maintenance crewmembers are crack sealing damaged pavement.

Work Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., expect short delays with flaggers and pilot car led traffic.

WSDOT Contact: (509) 429-7676

Chelan County

SR 150 Chelan Manson Highway Paving Project

Location: Manson to Chelan

Description: In this $3.4M project, Central Washington Asphalt crews are making sidewalk and utility adjustments. Work begins April 10th and should be complete by the end of June.

Work Schedule: Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect flaggers and single lane traffic on the highway or lane shifts inside city limits as needed.

Douglas County

SR 173 Bridgeport to Brewster Paving Project

Location: Mileposts 0-12 Bridgeport to Brewster.

Description: In this $9.6M project, Granite Construction crews are asphalt pre-level paving. Work began in March and should be complete in June.

Work Schedule: Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers and pilot car led traffic.