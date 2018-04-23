WSDOT US 97A Knapps Tunnel Maintenance



Tuesday ONLY 4/24 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., expect a full closure of the tunnel and a 15 mile detour on SR 971 between Navarre Coulee Road and Pat & Mike’s on South Lakeshore Drive.

Tuesday April 24: Work by WSDOT on the Knapp Hill Tunnel will affect Link Transit Route 21 operating between Wenatchee and Manson. This work is scheduled to take place between 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM.

The 7:15 AM, 10:30 AM, 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM trips between Wenatchee and Manson will travel through Navarre Coulee, which adds about 20 minutes of time to each one way trip. The 7:53 AM, 8:33 AM, 11:53 AM and 12:53 PM trips from Manson to Wenatchee will travel through Navarre Coulee, and will very likely be delayed because of the additional travel time for the bus to reach Manson on it’s outbound trip.