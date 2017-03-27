WSDOT To Hold Meetings On Manson Highway Construction Plans For This Summer

The Washington State Department of Transportation is hosting a pair of community Open Houses this week to talk about construction projects that will greatly impact traffic throughout the Chelan Valley…

032717 DOT Meetings 1

That’s Department of Transportation Engineer, Kevin Walagorski. He’s talking about State Route 150 repaving and the new No-See-Um roundabout intersection…

032717 DOT Meetings 2

Walagorski says the new No-See-Um roundabout intersection is going to take a long time…

032717 DOT Meetings 3

If the highway between Manson and Chelan is a route you drive, you are going to want to attend one of the two DOT Open Houses scheduled this week:

Tuesday, March 28th at Chelan City Hall

Wednesday, March 29th at Manson Parks Office

Both meetings will be held 3:30PM- 5:30 PM