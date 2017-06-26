WSDOT Says 20 Minute Delays Day & Night Monday And Tuesday For Roundabout And Paving

SR 150 Chelan Paving – Manson to Chelan

Nights – Monday through Tuesday ONLY, 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., expect up to 20 minute delays with flaggers & pilot car traffic control Manson to No-See-Um, as well as from Les Schwab to Willmorth Drive. Crews are installing recessed pavement markers and placing crushed rock on the shoulders.

SR 150 No-See-Um Round About Intersection –

Monday & Tuesday DAY & NIGHT, Wednesday thru Friday, DAYS Expect up to 20 minute delays with flagger controlled traffic.

SR 20 Winthrop Paving–

Work schedule: Monday through Thursday 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., expect 10 to 20 minute delays with flaggers as some final utility work is completed.

SR 20 Loup Loup Pass Emergency Repair ROAD CLOSED

Crews are working 6 days a week to reopen the road. Work began April 14 and is expected to be complete by late July. One lane traffic may be restored by July 9.

SR 153 Methow River Bridge Deck Repair MP 10 MP 13

Monday Tuesday and Wednesday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., expect delays up to 10 minutes with flagger controlled traffic.

SR 173 Bridgeport to Brewster.

Wednesday ONLY 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers & pilot controlled traffic where a crew is asphalt fog sealing between Bridgeport & Brewster.

SR 28 Rock Island to Crescent Bar Pavement Rehab and Seal – Monday AND Tuesday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect 20-30 min. delays with flaggers and pilot car controlled traffic to complete rumble strip and fog seal work. A new passing lane between Palisades and Spanish Castle will be opened on Monday 6/26.

SR 281 George to Quincy.Pavement Rehab and Seal

Monday ONLY 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., expect 10-20 minute delays with flaggers and a pilot car where a crew is asphalt fog sealing between George & Quincy.