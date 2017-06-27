WSDOT Officials Expect Detour On State Route 150 Open Thursday

We are expecting an influx of visitors in the Chelan Valley over this coming Independence Day holiday weekend.

Washington State Department of Transportation contractors are scrambling to get State Route 150 ready for those visitors..

That’s WSDOT engineer Kevin Walagorski. He is overseeing the construction of the No-See-Um roundabout intersection just west of downtown Chelan…

Walagorski says motorists in the Chelan Valley should be prepared for up to 20 minute delays on SR 150 near the No-See-Um intersection 24 hours a day through Wednesday evening.

If all goes as planned, traffic will be routed around the project through a detour sometime Thursday afternoon. That detour will remain in place through the summer and into the fall when the project is expected to be completed.