WSDOT Looking For Public Input On 20 Year Transportation Plan

Always looking forward— the Washington State Department of Transportation is seeking public input on their 20 year plan that addresses the state’s future transportation challenges…

100417 WSDOT Plan 1 :14 “…update in the plan.”

That’s Richard Warren, Planning Studies Manager for DOT. He says the plan doesn’t just address state routes and highways– it looks at all transportation throughout the state…

100417 WSDOT Plan 2 :55 “…in the state pretty easily.”

Phase 2 of the plan will implement recommendations of items addressed in Phase 1 to achieve a 20 year vision. Through its proposed recommendation, Phase 2 will guide decision makers on major issues facing the states transportation system.

Phase 2 is also where public comment will be considered. Here’s Richard Warren…

100417 WSDOT Plan 3 :37 “….off of the website.”

Copies of the plan and comment forms for feedback can be found online at washtransplan.com

The comment period closes Monday, November 6th.