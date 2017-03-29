CHELAN – Drivers who use State Route 150 or SR 971 near Lake Chelan are invited to learn more about several highway construction projects that may affect them starting this spring.

Washington State Department of Transportation staff will hold a pair of open houses on March 28-29 to answer questions about a new roundabout and paving work on SR 150 and a slope stabilization project above SR 971.

SR 150 and No See-Um Road intersection improvement

Roundabout construction begins in April.

Estimated project completion in 2018.

SR 150 Manson to Chelan paving

Paving work scheduled to begin April 10.

Estimated project completion in July 2017.

SR 971 Slope stabilization

Rockslide on South Lake Shore Drive occurred on March 8.

Construction expected to begin in late spring.

The open houses will provide community members with an opportunity to see plans for the projects, tentative work schedules and possible traffic impacts.

Open house information

Wednesday, March 29

Where: Manson Parks and Recreation meeting room, 142 Pedoi St., Manson

When: 4 to 6 p.m.

These are drop-in open houses with no formal presentation, where people can visit and ask questions of staff anytime during the two hours.