WSDOT Assess Project Communications

With the State Department of Transportation so busy this summer with several major projects that reqired detours or closures, there was bound to be something the DOT discovered or learned that could be of use to them in the future. And that something, according to DOT Spokesman Jeff Adamson, was how to communicate information best to motorists:

Adamson says the overwhelming use of Facbook was a surprise, but it was the main vehicle for getting information to Washington State residents. But for those from outside the state, the main information vehicle were the signs along the highway:

Adamson says they’re looking at getting permission from the Federal Highway Administration and the Federal Communications Commission to put messages in Spanish on the signs and on the special radio frequencies.