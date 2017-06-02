Workshops Planned For Chelan City – No Regularly Scheduled Meeting

Although the City of Chelan will not be holding their regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, February 14 due to council members attending meetings in Olympia– there will be a pair of workshops.

The first one will be held tomorrow, and according to Mayor Mike Cooney, is one of their regularly scheduled monthly workshops…

020617 Chelan Workshops 1 :28 “…at the council chambers.”

The second workshop will be on the Comprehensive Plan Update on Wednesday, February 15th at 5:30 PM. Craig Gildroy, Planning Director for the City of Chelan, says the workshop is a continuation of previous workshops focused on the vision of the Comprehensive Plan…

020617 Chelan Workshops 2 :44 “…this is the start of it.”

Gildroy says, next Wednesday’s workshop will focus on specific topics…

020617 Chelan Workshops 3 :30 “…zoning of your property.”

Again, tomorrow (Tuesday, February 7) will be a regular Chelan City Council workshop starting at 4pm in Council Chambers.



The second workshop will be on the Comprehensive Plan Update, on Wednesday, February 15th at 5:30 PM, also in Council Chambers.



Both workshops are open to the public and you are invited and encouraged to attend.