Work Underway From East Side To Clear State Route 20 – North Cascades Highway

Monday marked day 1 of the east side Department of Transportation efforts to reopen State Route 20, the North Cascades Highway.



Crews began clearing from the west side on Monday, March 26 and started this last Monday on the east side near Mazama.

The North Cascades Highway is a critical economic link between the east and west side of the state- especially for the Methow Valley.

Residents and Washington State Department of Transportation would love to have the cross state pass re-opened by the first day of fishing season at the end of April, but that would take a near miracle.

The fall back position of having the highway re-opened in time for the Winthrop 49er days is at risk this year, mainly because the unusually chilly weather has kept the avalanche shoots full, preventing Department of Transportation crews from working below them.

It will likely be another 7-10 days before there is a realistic forecast as to when SR 20, the North Cascades Highway will reopen to vehicular traffic.

The reluctance of winter like weather to leave the Pacific Northwest, prompted the DOT to extend the deadline to remove studded tires to next Sunday, April 15.

With the extension, all studded tires need to be removed no later than 11:59 pm, Sunday April 15th.

Starting Monday, April 16, drivers with studded tires on their vehicle face a $136 traffic infraction.