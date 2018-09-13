Woodin Bridge Update

The Woodin Ave. bridge has reopened to vehicles and it will remain open through the rest of the week.

Next week ( September 17 – 21 ): The bridge will remain open to vehicles in the one-way configuration while the contractor works on the opposite half of the bridge.

Over the next two weeks contractors will begin bridge repair work. Additionally, a barge will be used to install pipe hangers and 16-inch water main pipes under the bridge. No work will be done on the park.

Pedestrian access continues to remain open at all times with bicyclists using the same area to cross. For safety, bicyclists are asked to walk their bikes due to the limited space and compromised condition of the roadway.