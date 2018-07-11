Woodin Avenue Bridge Bridge Update:

The Bridge will be closed to all vehicular traffic thru 5 PM Thursday November 8th.

The bridge will be closed until Thursday, November 8th, at 5 p.m. for repairs to the bridge deck and sidewalk, paving, saw cutting longitudinal joints, and restoration.

Next week (November 12-16): Complete preparations for winter shutdown.

Pedestrian access continues to remain open at all times with bicyclists using the same area to cross. For safety, bicyclists are asked to walk their bikes due to the limited space and compromised condition of the roadway.

Please visit the website for the most up-to-date information.

WoodinAvenueBridgeProject.org