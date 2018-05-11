Woodin Ave Bridge Project Update

Bridge closure Monday, November 5th thru Wednesday the 7th for paving

This week (November 5-9): Favorable paving weather has led the contractor to adjust this week’s activities. The bridge will be closed from Monday at 7am until Wednesday at 7pm to pave the bridge and the trench approaching both ends of the bridge.

Next week (November 12-16): Complete preparations for winter shutdown, possible temporary lane closures

Pedestrian access continues to remain open at all times with bicyclists using the same area to cross. For safety, bicyclists are asked to walk their bikes due to the limited space and compromised condition of the roadway

Note: This two-week look ahead reflects what the contractor anticipates at this time. Weather and other circumstances can change construction crew activities and bridge access. Please visit the website for the most up-to-date information.

https://www.woodinavenuebridgeproject.org/