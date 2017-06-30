[6/30/17] Wondering When To Call 911 For Fireworks? There’s A Chart For That!
Every year around the Fourth of July, 911 operators are inundated with calls regarding fireworks. The majority of these calls are non-emergency related, but tie up the 911 system, potentially delaying an emergency call from getting through.
The chart below has been produced with input from a number of Emergency Dispatch Centers and should be used as a guide in determining when call 911 regarding fireworks.
Who do you call to report illegal fireworks or suspicious activities involving fireworks?
|
Incident or Question?
|
Call 911?
|
If not a call to 9-1-1 who should I call?
|
Are fireworks legal within the city or county I live in?
|
No
|
Fireworks inquiries can be answered by searching the internet for local restrictions or calling the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number.
|
I want to report fireworks violations:
· Being used in a fireworks ban area
· Time of use (after 11:00 p.m. and before 9:00 a.m.)
|
No
|
Fireworks violations may be reported by calling the police department’s non-emergency phone number.
|
I have a firework related injury from using fireworks, example:
· Burns
· Injury to eye
· Severed body parts
|
Yes
Call 911
|
|
A fire has started from the use of fireworks.
|
Yes
Call 911
|
|
The neighbor is using illegal fireworks (M-80s).
|
Yes
Call 911
|
Or the local police department’s non-emergency phone number.
|
Where do I get a Fireworks Stand License?
|
No
|
Call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at
(360) 596-3913, or check the internet: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/firemars.htm .
|
I have old consumer fireworks I want to get rid of.
|
No
|
Call the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number.
|
I have found a short piece of pipe with a fuse coming out of it.
|
Yes
Call 911
|
Leave the device where it is and do not pick it up.
|
There is a storage container at the neighbor’s house loaded with fireworks.
|
No
|
Call the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number.
|
My next door neighbor is making fireworks in his garage.
|
Yes
Call 911
|
Calling 911:
Reporting illegal activities or use of fireworks to 911 should be limited to those instances when the activity is in progress and poses a threat or danger to others or yourself.
Remember the 3 Bs of Fireworks
- Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors
- Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks
- Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris
For more information about fireworks safety, public fireworks displays and the fireworks laws for your area, check our website at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/fireworks.htm.