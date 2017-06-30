[6/30/17] Wondering When To Call 911 For Fireworks? There’s A Chart For That!

Posted in Law Enforcement, Wildfire

 

Every year around the Fourth of July, 911 operators are inundated with calls regarding fireworks. The majority of these calls are non-emergency related, but tie up the 911 system, potentially delaying an emergency call from getting through.

 

The chart below has been produced with input from a number of Emergency Dispatch Centers and should be used as a guide in determining when call 911 regarding fireworks.

 

Who do you call to report illegal fireworks or suspicious activities involving fireworks?

Incident or Question?

Call 911?

If not a call to 9-1-1 who should I call?

Are fireworks legal within the city or county I live in?

No

Fireworks inquiries can be answered by searching the internet for local restrictions or calling the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number.

I want to report fireworks violations:

·         Being used in a fireworks ban area

·         Time of use (after 11:00 p.m. and before 9:00 a.m.)

No

Fireworks violations may be reported by calling the police department’s non-emergency phone number.

I have a firework related injury from using fireworks, example:

·       Burns

·       Injury to eye

·       Severed body parts

Yes

Call 911

 

 

 

A fire has started from the use of fireworks.

Yes

Call 911

 

The neighbor is using illegal fireworks (M-80s).

Yes

Call 911

Or the local police department’s non-emergency phone number.

Where do I get a Fireworks Stand License?

No

Call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at

(360) 596-3913, or check the internet: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/firemars.htm .

I have old consumer fireworks I want to get rid of.

No

Call the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number.

I have found a short piece of pipe with a fuse coming out of it.

Yes

Call 911

Leave the device where it is and do not pick it up.

There is a storage container at the neighbor’s house loaded with fireworks.

No

Call the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number.

My next door neighbor is making fireworks in his garage.

Yes

Call 911

 

 

Calling 911:                 

Reporting illegal activities or use of fireworks to 911 should be limited to those instances when the activity is in progress and poses a threat or danger to others or yourself.

 

Remember the 3 Bs of Fireworks

  • Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors
  • Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks
  • Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

 

For more information about fireworks safety, public fireworks displays and the fireworks laws for your area, check our website at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/fireworks.htm.