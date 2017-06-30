Wondering When To Call 911 For Fireworks? There’s A Chart For That!

Every year around the Fourth of July, 911 operators are inundated with calls regarding fireworks. The majority of these calls are non-emergency related, but tie up the 911 system, potentially delaying an emergency call from getting through.

The chart below has been produced with input from a number of Emergency Dispatch Centers and should be used as a guide in determining when call 911 regarding fireworks.

Who do you call to report illegal fireworks or suspicious activities involving fireworks?

Incident or Question? Call 911? If not a call to 9-1-1 who should I call? Are fireworks legal within the city or county I live in? No Fireworks inquiries can be answered by searching the internet for local restrictions or calling the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number. I want to report fireworks violations: · Being used in a fireworks ban area · Time of use (after 11:00 p.m. and before 9:00 a.m.) No Fireworks violations may be reported by calling the police department’s non-emergency phone number. I have a firework related injury from using fireworks, example: · Burns · Injury to eye · Severed body parts Yes Call 911 A fire has started from the use of fireworks. Yes Call 911 The neighbor is using illegal fireworks (M-80s). Yes Call 911 Or the local police department’s non-emergency phone number. Where do I get a Fireworks Stand License? No Call the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3913, or check the internet: http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/firemars.htm . I have old consumer fireworks I want to get rid of. No Call the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number. I have found a short piece of pipe with a fuse coming out of it. Yes Call 911 Leave the device where it is and do not pick it up. There is a storage container at the neighbor’s house loaded with fireworks. No Call the local police or fire department’s non-emergency phone number. My next door neighbor is making fireworks in his garage. Yes Call 911

Calling 911:

Reporting illegal activities or use of fireworks to 911 should be limited to those instances when the activity is in progress and poses a threat or danger to others or yourself.

Remember the 3 Bs of Fireworks

Be Prepared – Have water nearby and put pets indoors

Be Safe – Only adults should light fireworks

Be Responsible – Clean up fireworks debris

For more information about fireworks safety, public fireworks displays and the fireworks laws for your area, check our website at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/fireworks.htm.