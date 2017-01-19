Women’s March To Happen In Chelan Saturday As Part Of Worldwide Event

Women of Lake Chelan Valley–a Women’s March this Saturday, is part of a world wide Women’s March event.

Chelan’s event is one of more than 300 being held on January 21st through the Women’s March on Washington DC organization.

According to a recent Press Release sent out by the national organization, they plan to stand together this Saturday in solidarity with partners and children for the protection of their rights, safety, health and families- recognizing the vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country.

Rose Olcott, who is helping to organize Chelan’s Women’s March on Saturday, says the event is open for everyone…

011917 Womens March 1 1:18 “…here to support you.”

Saturday’s Women’s March in Chelan, Olcott adds, will take place at Riverwalk Park starting at 3:30PM…

011917 Womens March 2 :59 “…and meet your community.”