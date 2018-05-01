Woman Who Shot Husband 3 Weeks Ago Lost Battle With Terminal Cancer While In Custody

In a strange twist of events, an Okanogan woman who shot and killed her husband just three weeks ago, has passed away.

Sharon Allard called 911 shortly after shooting her husband in the head on December 20th with a .357 revolver.

Sharon Allard was taken into custody by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Deputies and booked into the Okanogan County Jail on murder charges.

Daniel Allard was treated at the scene and later flown to Spokane’s Sacred Heart Hospital where he died the following day.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office said Sharon knew she had terminal cancer when she shot her husband but offered no further explanation.

Investigators believe an argument had taken place in their home just prior to the shooting.

Okanogan County Coroner, Dave Rodriguez, said there would not be an investigation into Sharon Allard’s passing because she had long been on the imminent death list for Okanogan County after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.