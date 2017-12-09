Winthrop Vintage Wheels–Got classy wheels?

The 42nd annual Winthrop Vintage Wheels show was this last Saturday in the old old West Town of Winthrop! A celebration of style & class showcasing automobiles, motorcycles, tractors, travel trailers, pedal cars and bicycles. Winthrop’s old boardwalks and historic character add to the appeal of this event as the historic cars and motorcycles take over all of Winthrop’s main street. Did you miss it? Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss the next one, September 8, 2018.

Congratulations to the W inner of Kozi Community Radio award.

Mitch Mitchell from Vernon NC with his 1948 Ford Pickup.