Winthrop Mayor, Anne Acheson, Resigns From Seat Effective Immediately

You could sort of see it coming, so it wasn’t a big surprise when Winthrop Mayor, Anne Acheson resigned over the weekend. She did so via email notification to the same town council she has been at odds with since firing Town Marshal, Hal Henning, last February.

The Winthrop Marshal’s job has been a virtual revolving door, with multiple firings and resignations in recent years.

Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem, Bob DeHart, presided over Wednesday’s Town Council Meeting, at which his fellow council members appointed him to the vacated Mayor’s position.

In her email resignation, Acheson wrote that it has become painfully evident that there is no way forward for a working relationship with the council. As a result, she is resigning as Mayor, effective immediately.

Acheson, who had been a town council member, was appointed to the Mayor seat last fall. She did not file for the position of Mayor in this fall’s General Election, when that seat, along with all five council seats, are up for re-election.