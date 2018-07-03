Winthrop Man Identified In Methow Valley Avalanche Fatality

Authorities have identified the victim of Sunday’s avalanche in the Methow Valley.

36 year old Ian Fair, of Winthrop, was back country skiing with friends when he was caught in an avalanche northwest of Mazama, Sunday afternoon.

Okanogan County Coroner, Dave Rodriguez says Fair died from traumatic injuries sustained when he was swept away by a wall of snow.

Fair is the 6th person to die in an avalanche in Washington state in the last 10 days.