Winthrop Airport Set To Close To Public May 14 For Rehabilitation Project

The Washington State Department of Transportation Aviation Department is about a week away from the start of its largest rehabilitation project that will temporarily close the Methow Valley State Airport near Winthrop.

Christina Crea (cray), with WSDOT Aviation Communications, says the airport will be closed to the public starting Monday, May 14th…

The $5 million project costs will be split- with the Federal Aviation Administration supporting 90% of the total, and WSDOT Aviation picking up the remaining 10%.

Crea says the rehabilitation project will consist of three main phases…

A fourth phase to expand the west general aviation aircraft parking apron was originally planned to take place this spring as well, but, Crea says that portion has been delayed…

The Methow Valley State Airport is one of 16 WSDOT managed airports…

Again, the Methow Valley State Airport, near Winthrop, will be closed to the public beginning Monday, May 14th for the rehabilitation project, and is expected to reopen at the end of June.