Winthrop Airport Reopened

Methow Valley State Airport has a brand new runway after temporary closure. Back in May, the State Department of Transportation Aviation began a four phased project to maintain the Winthrop airport. Christina Crea (Cree-uh) is with Communications for DOT Aviation.

Phase 3 will affect one of the airports transient ramps, an area where pre-flight activities take place and is scheduled to be complete next moth. Methow Valley State Airport is the largest of 16 airports the DOT manages, and needed to open in time to avoid interfering with the expected fire season operations.