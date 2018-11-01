Winter Storm Warning- Up To 8 Inches Of Snow Is Likely With More In Upper Elevations

We don’t think it’s related to the snow dance that Winterfest organizers have been working on, but something has lead the National Weather Service in Spokane to expand a Winter Storm Warning to include the Chelan Valley.

That storm warning, that previously focused on the upper elevations of the East Cascades, now includes the Methow Valley, Pateros, Brewster, Chelan, Manson, Entiat, Waterville and Mansfield.



The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through this afternoon into early evening.

Heavy snow is expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, especially during the evening commute.

Snow accumulations of 4-8 inches is likely- with 8-14 inches possible and even more in the upper elevations.

If you must travel, keep a flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Be prepared for significant reduction in visibility.

Again, the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Central Washington, which remains in effect through this afternoon into early evening. Significant snow accumulation is expected.

********************************************************************************************

From National Weather Service: * Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions especially for the evening commute. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are likely. * Where... Chelan, Manson Entiat, Waterville, Mansfield * When... 1 am to 4 PM Thursday. * Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Snow may briefly change to rain this afternoon. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions

* Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions especially for the evening commute. Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches are likely. * Where... Chelan, Manson Entiat, Waterville, Mansfield * When... 1 am to 4 PM Thursday. * Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility at times. Snow may briefly change to rain this afternoon. Precautionary/Preparedness Actions A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest Road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.