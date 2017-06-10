Wind Advisory till Saturday at 8pm

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Wind Advisory from 2 PM Friday 10/6 afternoon to 8 PM Saturday. * Winds... southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 mph. * Timing... winds will steadily increase today, the strongest speeds will occur late this afternoon and into the evening. Winds will relax somewhat overnight but will increase again on Saturday. * Impacts... blowing dust is likely to develop over the Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau coincident with the arrival of the strongest winds. The strong winds will potentially make driving of high profile vehicles difficult at times. The winds could also produce minor tree damage and cause loose outdoor objects to become airborne. * Locations... Wenatchee, Chelan, Entiat, Cashmere, Waterville, and Mansfield. Precautionary/preparedness actions... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph are expected with gusts in excess of 45 mph.