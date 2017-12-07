Wildlife Managers Work To Replenish Pygmy Rabbit Population And Habitat

Wildlife managers are monitoring 32 endangered pygmy rabbits evacuated from a state-managed breeding facility scorched by a wildfire last week in Douglas County near Quincy.

Two of the rabbits have been found by Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife biologists , who are continuing their search for survivors of the blaze.

Fish & Wildlife Regional Wildlife Manager for the North Central Region, Matt Monda, says 16 years ago, there were only 16 known pygmy rabbits in Washington State- when the recovery efforts kicked off…

Wildlife Biologists estimate that about 70 rabbits died the night of the Sutherland Canyon wildfire, which was sparked by lightning and and burned nearly 30 thousand Ares in Douglas and Grant counties before it was contained on July 3rd.

Monda says pygmy rabbits are small enough to fit in a person’s hand, and have lived in central Washington for more than 100,000 years, but the population declined dramatically die primarily to the loss of native habitat…

Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife is accepting donations to help support recovery efforts for pygmy rabbits in Washington State- you can send a check to Fiscal Office, Department of Fish and Wildlife, PO Box 43160, Olympia WA 98504-3160.