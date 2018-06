Wildland Fire Academy

Some 350 firefighters are in Deer Park, north of Spokane, at the 3rd annual Wildland Fire Academy. The 10-day academy teaches firefighters in all levels, according to DNR spokesman Guy Gifford:

Also on hand were about 20 journalists, learning on how to report on wildfires should they be at the scene of a wildfire – and protect themselves with emergency fire shelters should they encounter fire.