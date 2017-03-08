How smoke exposure can affect you…

Wildfire smoke exposure in communities is not known to cause any long-term increase in health risks for otherwise healthy people. Most otherwise healthy people are able to minimize their exposure when possible (for example, don’t go running when it is smoky) but can go about their daily lives without significant health effects. Of course smoke exposure is not good for anyone. At the very least it is irritating. If you have breathing or heart problems, you should take it seriously. Be sure to see your doctor if you find that your health problems get worse from wildfire smoke.

Information is provided by the Chelan-Douglas Health District about the health problems that smoke can cause, who is sensitive to smoke and what precautions you can take to protect yourself from smoke.

The Department of Ecology provide real time air quality monitoring. Washington Air Quality Monitoring