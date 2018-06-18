[6/18/18] Wildfire Caution Ahead of Heat Wave
With temperatures expected to be well above normal this week, the Washington State
Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging everyone to be cautious and vigilant
when playing or working outdoors.
DNR fire weather experts are predicting a high pressure system that will produce
temperatures well above normal across Washington. The heat wave may produce
temperatures in excess of 90 degrees on both sides of the Cascades. Such temperatures
would dry grasses and timber ahead of potential high winds and thunderstorms toward
the end of the week.
“Fire season is here” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “These hot
temperatures can rob forests of moisture, setting the stage wildfires. While we can’t do
anything to stop lightning from starting fires, we all need to take special care not to
spark human caused wildfires. Make sure to douse your campfires, don’t park in dry
grass and tighten tow chains so they don’t drag on roadways.”
Four of every five wildfires in Washington are started by human activities.
DNR increased burn restrictions in parts of eastern Washington last week. Daily updates
on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or online at DNR.WA.GOV
Camping and recreating
Check with local campground hosts to make sure they allow campfires:
· Only build campfires where authorized; put them completely out before leaving
· Dispose of lit smoking materials appropriately.
·Fireworks, incendiary ammunition and exploding targets are illegal on public lands
Vehicles and Towing
· Be sure chains and other metal parts aren't dragging from your vehicle or trailer. They
can throw sparks and start fires.
· Be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes can start
the grass on fire. You may not even notice the fire until it’s too late.
Those who spot new wildfires are urged to call 911 immediately.