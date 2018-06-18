Wildfire Caution Ahead of Heat Wave

With temperatures expected to be well above normal this week, the Wa shington State

Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is urging everyone to be cautious and vigilant

when playing or working outdoors.

DNR fire weather experts are predicting a high pressure system that will produce

temperatures well above normal across Washington. The heat wave may produce

temperatures in excess of 90 degrees on both sides of the Cascades. Such temperatures

would dry grasses and timber ahead of potential high winds and thunderstorms toward

the end of the week.

“Fire season is here” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “These hot

temperatures can rob forests of moisture, setting the stage wildfires. While we can’t do

anything to stop lightning from starting fires, we all need to take special care not to

spark human caused wildfires. Make sure to douse your campfires, don’t park in dry

grass and tighten tow chains so they don’t drag on roadways.”

Four of every five wildfires in Washington are started by human activities.

DNR increased burn restrictions in parts of eastern Washington last week. Daily updates

on burn restrictions are available at 1-800-323-BURN or online at DNR.WA.GOV

Camping and recreating

Check with local campground hosts to make sure they allow campfires:

· Only build campfires where authorized; put them completely out before leaving

· Dispose of lit smoking materials appropriately.

·Fireworks, incendiary ammunition and exploding targets are illegal on public lands

Vehicles and Towing

· Be sure chains and other metal parts aren't dragging from your vehicle or trailer. They

can throw sparks and start fires.

· Be careful driving through or parking on dry grass or brush. Hot exhaust pipes can start

the grass on fire. You may not even notice the fire until it’s too late.

Those who spot new wildfires are urged to call 911 immediately.