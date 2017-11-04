What’s The Take Home Message? Vote Your Ballot, And Be Nice!

Last week, roughly 6,200 ballots to voters within the Lake Chelan Community Hospital District.

If you have not received yours- call the Chelan Auditors Office for a new one.

There is just one local issue to be decided on those ballots- a $20 million bond proposal from the Lake Chelan Community Hospital to help finance a new facility.

Ballots must be returned and postmarked no later than April 25th- or dropped into a ballot drop box no later than 8PM on April 25th to be counted.

The hospital bond proposal has unfortunately and unnecessarily developed into one of the most contentious and divisive ballot issues in recent memory.

One caller into KOZI’s Second Cup of Coffee program, shared this story about a civics lesson that backfired…

Quoting one local vocal participant in this ballot issue…”shame on you.”

Putting aside the insinuations and name calling- the only way to make your opinion really count is to cast your ballot.

If you haven’t received yours, call the Auditors Office at 667-6808.