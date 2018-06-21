West Nile Virus detected in Grant County mosquito sample

Washington State now has its first case of West Nile Virus this season. The Grant County Mosquito Control District #1 reports a mosquito sample collected last week tested positive for the virus.

Last year, eight people in Eastern Washington contracted West Nile from mosquitos, and five Washington residents were infected outside the state. No cases were reported in Grant County last year, although West Nile showed up in 14 mosquito samples there.