Wenatchee World Sold To Family Owned Media Company Out Of Arizona

Wenatchee newspaper publisher, Rufus G Woods, shocked the world Thursday, announcing the sale of the Wenatchee World to Wicks Communication of Arizona.

Wicks is a family owned community media company with newspapers, websites, magazines and specialty publications in 11 states, including Arizona, Alaska, Oregon, Idaho, Montana and, now, Washington State…

The sale becomes official Saturday, March 31…

The Wenatchee Daily World was founded in 1905 and purchased two years later by Rufus Woods- grandfather of current publisher, Rufus G Woods.

For the next 111 years, the Woods family owned and operated the Wenatchee World newspaper.

We asked Rufus G Woods what the family, including his father, Wilfred Woods would have thought of the sale…

