Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pets Of The Week: Greta And Sheba

Greta & Sheba

Greta

Age: 7 years

Sex: Spayed Female

Breed: German Shepherd mix

Animal ID: 12334376

Adoption Fee: Both for $150

Sheba

Age: 12 years

Sex: Spayed Female

Breed: German Shepherd mix

Animal ID: 34331035

Adoption Fee: Both for $150

Sheba and Greta are the sweetest dogs! They are a bonded pair and want to go to their new home together. Greta is really dependent on Sheba (her Mom) and gets anxious when not in her sight. Greta is 7 and Sheba is 12 years old. They are very easy dogs to care for and love, they just need a soft place to laze around the house on enjoying every moment they have together. They are affectionate and enjoy their loves and pets from you too. Their owner passed away and they suddenly find themselves homeless. They are house trained, are friendly with other dogs and love wading pools filled with water. Greta always enjoys a good belly rub too! Can you find it a spot in your home and heart for these to precious gems!