[1/30/18] Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Joins Food Shelter And Love Program
For many of us, the new year brought a greater commitment to watch what when we eat and how much we eat.
Dawn Davies, Executive Director of the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, says she made the same commitment- only for dogs and cats.
The Wenatchee Humane Society has joined the Hill’s Nutrition: Food, Shelter, and Love program- which was originally launched 2002 and provides quality nutrition to shelter animals at a discounted price…
Davies said the new program will limit unnecessary vet expenses, reduce waste, promote a healthy and consistent diet for pets at the shelter and a smooth transition into their new homes.
But the change doesn’t mean the shelter is turning away food donations any time soon.
The Humane Society will host a monthly, public animal food bank for those needing assistance with dog or cat food on the last Friday of each month.
The food bank is at the shelter – 1474 South Wenatchee Avenue. Distribution will be held in the Education Room and will begin at 11 a.m. until available supplies last or 6 p.m., whichever comes first.
For more information about the shelter’s food bank or how to donate, visit wenatcheehumane.org.