Wenatchee Police Sergeant Recovering After Being Shot In Hand

A City of Wenatchee Police Officer is recovering at home from a gunshot wound he suffered Monday evening while trying to disarm a suicidal man.

Wenatchee Police Captain, Jim West has those details…

The injured officer has been identified as Wenatchee Police Sergeant, Mark Huson…

The suspect has been identified as 30 year old Ernesto Figueroa.

He was booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on charges of attempted murder, 2nd degree and assault in the 1st degree.

The investigation is being handled by the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department and Washington State Patrol.