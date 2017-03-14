Wenatchee Police And Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Man For Firing Gun In The Air

On March 12, 2017 at about 3:10 AM Wenatchee Police Officers were in the area of the 800 block of North Wenatchee Avenue conducting a traffic stop. Two officers on the traffic stop, who were making an unrelated arrest, heard what they believed was a single gunshot and then observed a vehicle flee the area. The officers provided the information to Rivercom, which was then relayed to other agencies in the area. Wenatchee Police officers were able to locate the victims and a group of witnesses who confirmed a single gunshot had been fired by an occupant of the vehicle that had been observed by officers fleeing the area. Nobody was shot and no other injuries were reported.

According the victims and witnesses, a group of men and women had been at a bar in Wenatchee, and one of the men had asked one of the women to go to an after-party. The female declined and left the location with friends in their vehicles. The males followed. The females pulled over at El Agave and the males circled the parking lot and then pulled up to the group of females who were now outside their vehicles. A verbal altercation ensued between one of the females and one of the males in the vehicle. The male then pulled out a revolver and fired one round into the air. The males then fled the scene.

The suspect vehicle was located a short time later by a Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputy in South Wenatchee and officers from Wenatchee Police Department, East Wenatchee Police Department and the Chelan County sheriff’s Office conducted a high-risk traffic stop. The occupants of the vehicle were detained and a revolver was located in the back seat of the vehicle. Through further investigation officers were able to identify one of the occupants, Juan M. Flores Arroyo, 24-years-old, of Cashmere, as the shooter. The vehicle was impounded and a search warrant was later conducted. The firearm was recovered and discovered to be stolen out of East Wenatchee from a case in early 2016. Also, with the assistance of the other two males in the vehicle, officers were able to recover the casing from the firearm that had been thrown out of the vehicle by Flores Arroyo in the parking lot of Valley North Mall near Target. Flores Arroyo was arrested for Drive By Shooting (for shooting from and then fleeing the scene of the shooting in a vehicle), Carrying a Pistol without a Permit, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Methamphetamine. Flores Arroyo was booked at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center.