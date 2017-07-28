Wenatchee Officer Involved Shooting

Shortly after 10 PM Thursday July 27 Rivercom received a 911 call reporting a male was screaming and had a knife in his hand in the Albertson’s parking lot on North Miller Street in Wenatchee. As Officers responded to the scene, the caller reported the male with the knife was headed to the west and then back to the east and finally, approaching the 911 caller while they were still on the line.

A Wenatchee Police Officer arrived at the location and came into contact with the armed, confrontational suspect who was ultimately shot. Aid was summoned within one minute of the shooting and was on scene within minutes.

The suspect was transported from the scene by ambulance and later died at Central Washington Hospital. The suspect is not being named at this time until full notifications are completed.

The Officer is also not being named at this time in accordance with department procedure. The Officer has been placed on administrative leave as a routine part of an Officer Involved Shooting investigation.

This incident is being investigated by the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit. This is a multi-jurisdictional team with Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Wenatchee Police Department, and the Washington State Patrol. As of the time of this press release, the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team is processing the scene for evidence. Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency for this incident.

The investigation is still in the very early stages. More information will follow as it becomes available.