[9/10/18] Weekly Sports Schedule!
Posted in Sports
|Day
|Date
|Sport
|Home Team
|Visitor
|Time
|AIR
|Location
|F
|14-Sept
|FOOTBALL
|Chelan Goats
|South Whidbey
|7pm
|KOZI-AM
|SARGENT
|F
|14-Sept
|FOOTBALL
|Brewster Bears
|Mabton
|7pm
|KOZI-FM
|Webster
|F
|14-Sept
|FOOTBALL
|Wellpinit
|Bridgeport Mustangs
|7pm
|F
|14-Sept
|FOOTBALL
|Liberty Christian
|Manson Trojans
|7pm
|F
|14-Sept
|FOOTBALL
|Pateros Billy Goats
|Yakima Tribal
|7pm
|PAT
|F
|14-Sept
|FOOTBALL
|Odessa-Harrington
|Waterville-Mansfield
|7pm