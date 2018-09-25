Weekly Football Schedule!

Friday, September 28, 2018:

Chelan Goats Vs Okanogan Bulldogs, Playing at Home on Sargent Field at 7pm. Broadcast on KOZI-AM.

Brewster Bears Vs Liberty Bell Mountain Lions, Playing at Home on Webster Field at 7pm. Broadcast on KOZI-FM.

Bridgeport Mustangs Vs Almira-Coulee-Heartline, Playing at Home on Bridgeport High school Field at 7pm.

Manson Trojans Vs Tonasket Tigers, Playing in Tonasket on Tonasket High School Field at 7pm.

Pateros Billy Goats Vs Waterville-Mansfield Shockers, Playing in Waterville at Waterville High School Field at 7pm.