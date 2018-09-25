[9/25/18] Weekly Football Schedule!
Posted in Sports
Friday, September 28, 2018:
Chelan Goats Vs Okanogan Bulldogs, Playing at Home on Sargent Field at 7pm. Broadcast on KOZI-AM.
Brewster Bears Vs Liberty Bell Mountain Lions, Playing at Home on Webster Field at 7pm. Broadcast on KOZI-FM.
Bridgeport Mustangs Vs Almira-Coulee-Heartline, Playing at Home on Bridgeport High school Field at 7pm.
Manson Trojans Vs Tonasket Tigers, Playing in Tonasket on Tonasket High School Field at 7pm.
Pateros Billy Goats Vs Waterville-Mansfield Shockers, Playing in Waterville at Waterville High School Field at 7pm.