Weekly Football Schedule!

Friday, October 5, 2018:

Chelan Goats Vs Cashmere Bulldogs, Playing in Cashmere at Cashmere Football Stadium at 7pm. Broadcast on KOZI-AM.

Brewster Bears Vs Manson Trojans, Playing in Manson at Manson High School at 7pm. Broadcast on KOZI-FM.

Bridgeport Mustangs Vs Yakima Tribal, Playing at Home on Bridgeport High School Field at 7pm.

Pateros Billy Goats Vs Entiat Tigers, Playing in Entiat at Entiat High School Field at 7pm.

Waterville-Mansfield Shockers Vs Wellpinit, Playing in Wellpinit at 7pm.