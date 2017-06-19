Weekend Accident Leaves Neighborhood Without Power And Driver Arrested For DUI

2017 may be the summer of the DUI.

Over Memorial Day weekend, incidents and arrests were down, but DUI’s were up, with nearly 20 DUI’s registered in the Chelan Valley.

Several more DUI arrests have been made since then- including a spectacular early Saturday morning incident at the intersection of Highland and Cedar that knocked out power to much of the neighborhood for several hours.

According to Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, a female driver sustained non life threatening injuries at about 2AM after she struck a light pole on Highland.



She was treated for her injuries at Lake Chelan Community Hospital and then booked into Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of DUI.

Chelan County PUD Crews worked well into Saturday afternoon replacing multiple power poles and lines.