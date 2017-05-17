Wednesday Marks Halfway Point For Open Filing Week

Today marks the midway point of Candidate Filing Week for Washington State elected officials..

That’s Chelan County Auditor, Skip Moore…

And many have filed already.

Here is a partial list of candidates who have filed for election – or re-election:

Chelan City Council member, Erin McCardle made it official early Monday when she refiled for council position #2.

Chelan Council member Cameron Skip Morehouse waited until Tuesday to file for re-election.

Servando Robledo, who was appointed to council when Mike Steele was elected to the State Legislature has filed to fill the two years remaining on Steele’s original term.

First thing Monday morning, Chelan resident, Rachel Goldie filed for council position #7, currently held by longtime council member Guy Harper, who has made it clear he will not seek re-election.

As of Wednesday morning, there is just one candidate for each of the Chelan Council positions up for election…

Candidate filing week ends at the end of the day Friday, May 19.