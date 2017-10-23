Wednesday Is Deadline To Submit Comments On Proposed Holiday Hills Project In Chelan

Wednesday is the deadline for you to submit comments to the City of Chelan regarding a proposed 250 lot subdivision at the base of the Chelan Butte, across from Peterson’s Waterfront.

A Wenatchee developer has plans for 85 acres that includes multi-family housing, single family homes, short term vacation rentals, possibly a hotel, restaurant and other commercial buildings.

John McCreary of Palisade Capital Holdings, in Wenatchee, wants the city to subdivide three large parcels totaling 85 acres into 250 lots. McCreary is also asking for a variance that would allow lots to be 60 feet deep rather than 80 feet deep due to the topography of the site.

City Planning Director, Craig Gildroy says the city neither favors nor opposes the proposal—it just needs to meet code. The City does expect to issue what is known as a determination of non significance- indicating the project would no significant environmental impacts.

The proposal includes 173 parcels for townhouses- buildings with between 2 and 6 individually owned units, and five multi family apartment buildings that could serve as low or affordable housing, apartments or condominiums.

Wednesday is the deadline to submit comments on the proposed Holiday Hills project. They can be sent to City of Chelan, Department of Planning and Development, Attention: Craig Gildroy at PO Box 1669. Or you can drop off your comments at Chelan City Hall in the Planning Department.