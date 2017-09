We Could Be Driving The New No-See-Um Roundabout This Week

It’s a busy week for road construction projects.

No-See-Um Roundabout Project- on SR 150 just west of downtown Chelan:

Washington State Department of Transportation Project Engineer, Kevin Walagroski, says this week could be the first chance you get to actually drive the roundabout…

1

DOT is planning to transition all traffic to the roundabout this Friday…