We Are In Our Final Days Of Delays For No See Um Roundabout Project

Washington State Department of Transportation officials say delays from the No See Um Roundabout project are nearing their final stages. And, according to Project Engineer, Kevin Walagorski- the project is on schedule to be completed by Thanksgiving…

111417 Roundabout Update 1 1:06 “…is a big accomplishment.”

Walagorski adds that as part of the landscape you are seeing along State Route 150- is a drainage pond near the roundabout itself…

111417 Roundabout Update 2 :35 “…bit of water in there.”

This week, Monday through Friday, be prepared for up to 20 minute delays, 7 am to 6pm on state route 150, just west of downtown Chelan.

Expect single lane, alternating traffic control on both the Chelan and Manson side of the roundabout.