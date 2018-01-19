We All Know A Hometown Hero– Here’s Your Chance To Nominate Them

The American Red Cross has opened its nominations for the 2018 “Hometown Heroes” among us. If you know of a local individual or organization who has done something courageous or exceptional that deserves recognition…nominate them!

Megan Snow, Executive Director of American Red Cross, Serving the Greater Inland Northwest, says this is the 9th annual Hometown Heroes Event…

011718 Hometown Hero 1 :46 “…to make things better.”

Snow says nominations can be a variety of people- for just about any action that would be considered above and beyond…

011718 Hometown Hero 2 :31 “…get something out.”

The deadline for nominations is Thursday, February 15th.

Snow says the nominations will be submitted to an independent panel of community leaders to be selected and honored at the celebration- which is set for Thursday, March 29th at the Wenatchee Convention Center…

011718 Hometown Hero 3 :27 “…what’s going on locally.”